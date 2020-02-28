County re-entry program officially cuts the ribbon

LAURINBURG — On a clear but chilly morning, the Scotland County Re-Entry Program held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at it’s new location on Thursday.

There was an impressive crowd in attendance.

“I was really impressed with people from the different agencies from the state and local level,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce. “It shows the commitment to help those who need a second chance to get their lives back together.”

Chris English, executive director with the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

“We had an amazing turnout, It goes to show how much the community believes in and wants to support the Re-Entry Program,” he said. “There are people from all walks of life, the business community and education system that is working together to help the Re-entry program be successful.”

The program is designed to reach out to those being released from prison and assists in helping them to re-establish their life. They do this work in the hope of reducing crime and recidivism – or re-offending.

“Some 10 years ago I saw the need for those who had unfavorable backgrounds and I was able to form a committee that I chaired to help give those returning home the resources needed to get their lives in order,” said Pierce.

“And I’m excited about the work that our re-entry councils are doing across the state of NC,” continued Pierce. “And I look for great things from our local reentry council and I wish them every success. I hope that those who are facing challenges will take advantage of the services that are being offered to ensure a quality of life.”

The new location is at the Scotland County DSS office, located at 1405 West Blvd. in Laurinburg. The ribbon-cutting was sponsored by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and attended by Chamber officials, local and state elected officials, county officials and local residents.

Originally the Re-Entry Program was administered under Robeson County as part of a tri-county effort, but toward the end of 2019, the Scotland County program received a grant through the Department of Public Safety to be able to stand on its own.

Located in the Department of Social Services building