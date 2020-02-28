Local principal among those to be honored

MULLINS, South Carolina — A luncheon honoring Marion County Women of Distinction for their education and accomplishments will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Milton Troy Senior Hall — and a Scotland County, North Carolina, school principal will be among those honored.

Honorees include: Kandace Bethea, superintendent of Marion Schools; Fannie Mason, principal of Sycamore Lane Elementary in Scotland County; Jessica Gerald, behavioral interventionist and coach, Florence School District One; Dr. Angela Denise Saxon, Rural Family Medicine Practice; Darlene Cantey, fifth-grade and social studies teacher in Dillon School District Four; Dr. Latoya Williams, physical therapist, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital; Dr. Seceal Davis, FNP-C, nurse practitioner, MUSC, Florence; Cynthia Ford, county manager, Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice; Tracey Gunter, statistics instructor, USC-Columbia; Linda Neal, grand worthy matron, Prince Hall Grand Chapter; Jean Pearson, director of Pleasant Grove Academy.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to honor these women for their education, their accomplishments as well as their community involvement,” stated Jackie Troy-Johnson, founder and director of Milton Troy Senior Hall. “It’s not everyday that you look up and see women from our county who have worked diligently through sacrifice, hard-work and dedication to be the role models and women of excellence that they have become.”

The public is invited to attend this event and help celebrate these Women of Distinction. There is a $15 donation for the luncheon. Call or text Annette Johnson at 713-498-6853 to purchase tickets in advance. Attendance is available by ticket only.

Milton Troy Senior Hall is located at 106 Gapway St. in Mullins.