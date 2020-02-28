Primaries will be decided on Super Tuesday

LAURINBURG —Primary elections will be held in Scotland County as part of Super Tuesday across the country, and voters will have several decisions to make.

Primaries are being held among all political parties, and those who advance will face off on Nov. 3 in the general election.

In addition to primaries for state and national positions, the list of local candidates includes:

— Incumbent Darrell “BJ” Gibson Jr., Democrat, for Scotland County Board of Commissioners out of Williamson Township.

— Challenger Mollie Flowers, Democrat, for Scotland County Board of Commissioners seat out of Laurel Hill Township.

— Clarence McPhatter filed for a Scotland County Board of Commissioners seat out of Stewartsville Township.

— John T. Alford, an incumbent county commissioner out of Laurel Hill Township.

— Whit Gibson, an incumbent county commissioner at-large.

— Garland Pierce, Democrat, incumbent for State House District 48 representative.

— Bo Frizzell, Republican, for Scotland County Board of Commissioners at-large.

— Robert “Bob” Davis, incumbent Democrat, for Scotland County commissioner in Williamson Township.

— Jeffrey Shelley, Democrat, Scotland County commissioner in Williamson Township.

Thursday’s voting

Registered voters in the county again flooded the Scotland County Board of Elections to cast ballots on Thursday for the primary election coming Tuesday.

A total of 262 voters made their choices Thursday, with 203 filing a Democrat ballot and 59 filing a Republican ballot.

Over the first 11 days of One Stop Early Voting, there have been 1,627 ballots cast in Scotland County — 1,273 have been Democrat ballots, 351 Republican and three Libertarian.

Early voting comes to a close on Saturday, when the BOE will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s primary election will have three precincts merged.

The seven voting locations will be:

— Precinct 1, County Annex at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg

— Precinct 2, The Learning Center at 420 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg

— Precinct 3, Scotland Place at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg

— Precinct 4, South Fire Station at 1547 Hickory St. in Laurinburg

— Precinct 5, Gibson Fire Station at 6280 Gibson Road in Gibson

— Precinct 6, Laurel Hill Community Building at 14940 Church St. in Laurel Hill

— Precinct 7, Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram

Voting on primary election day will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will no requirement for voters to show a photo ID for the primary or general elections this year.

One Stop Early Voting ends Saturday