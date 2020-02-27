Daddy-Daughter Dance coming to Wagram

WAGRAM — Fathers in Scotland County will have the opportunity to swirl their little princesses around the dance floor at the first Daddy Daughter Dance in Wagram.

The dance will be Saturday, March 21, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Wagram Recreation Center, located at 24441 Marlboro st.

“We will have light refreshments, door prizes and, of course, dancing,” said Amanda Baker, Recreation Center supervisor. “There will also be a photo booth and craft activities.”

Tickets are limited due to space in the gymnasium and are $10 per father/daughter couple and $5 per additional daughter.

The ticket cost will cover more than just the event itself.

“Father/daughter couples will be given a 5×7 photo and a rose,” said Baker.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the Wagram Recreation Center’s Facebook page and following the link on the event. They can also be purchased at the Recreation Center during normal operating hours.

“Tickets need to be purchased by March 9, spaces are limited,” said Baker.

The theme for the dance is “A Night in Paris.”

“I would love to see this be an annual event,” said Baker. “The dance is a special moment in time for the fathers and daughters to spend quality time together.”

For information, those interested in the event can contact the Wagram Recreation Center at 910-369-0686.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

