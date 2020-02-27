Look where He brought us from

African-Americans as a people have a very proud history in this country. They have played major roles and made major contributions in so many areas in our country such as education, sports, politics, science, NASA, movies, journalism, medical, architectural, agricultural and ministry. Schools, colleges, senior citizens groups, and non-profit organizations all recognize the contributions of our African-American ancestry.

Much of what we did can be found in the “black history” archives in libraries and other institutions. The “Black History” Museum in Washington, DC, I’m told gives an outstanding visual and is an excellent source of tracing “black history” moments.

We are thankful for this time to reflect, revisit, celebrate and highlight achievement moments and ancestry of those who have gone on but have left a legacy for others to follow. Their accomplishments helped to shape our country and make it what it is today. And we, living today, ought to pass it on to our younger generation.

Space will not allow me the opportunity to expound on every aspect of this subject as I would like, but African-Americans are major contributors to the success of the United States.

Even in the holy scriptures, African-Americans played significant roles in the history of mankind, in general. Ethiopia is mentioned 45 times in the Bible; Ethiopia in the Bible refers to people who have (black) skin and lived in the Southern Nile area of Southern Egypt, modern day Sudan.

Africa is mentioned more than any other landmass in the Bible. In the Old Testament the Queen of Sheba of Ethiopia came to see Solomon for she heard of his wisdom (1 Kings 10:1). In the New Testament, Philip witnessed to an Ethiopian man; he was converted and baptized (Acts 8:26-39).

The birthplace of humanity was confirmed when the oldest human remains were found in Ethiopian in 1974. Many of the Hebrew patriarchs from the Bible married or had children with women from African tribes. Abraham had children with Hagar and Keturah both from African (Hamitic) tribes (Gen. 16:3; 25:1). Moses married Zippora, who was Ethiopian. And his sister Miriam and Aaron had a problem with it (Numbers 12:1). Jacob had children with two handmaidens from African tribes (Gen. 30:5,9,10), and these children became the patriarchs of two tribes of Israel.

African-Americans have a rich history in scripture. In celebrating this month of “Black History,” African-Americans have a lot to be thankful for — thankful of our race and proud of our heritage; and by our actions we can truly speak loud today. But there is more than one way to speak loudly.

As a people, we can speak loud without saying anything; because you can speak loud, and then do something negative that demean who we are as a people; for we don’t do ourselves any favors when we act out of character, drop out of school, shoot up and kill one another in our own communities; no self respect, no self esteem and no integrity — walking around with their pants below their buttocks thinking that that’s alright; leaving young girls to raise their children by themselves with no father in their lives.

Community, African-Americans have a rich heritage — educators, inventors, celebrities, medical and so on are our heritage. We speak loud when we succeed and build on the backs of those that paved the way for us. And when we go out and use our God-given abilities for the betterment of our community, becoming productive citizens, it says to them, “thank you!” — “the blood you shed, and the sacrifices you made was not in vain.”

As a people, look where the Lord brought us from! Some of us maybe have forgotten, and we forgot to pass it on to the next generation. When young people don’t know their heritage, they lose themselves, so tell them where we come from.

After Joshua and the Israelites crossed the Jordan River, God spoke to him and told him to pick 12 men … and for them to take out of the place where the priests stood firm, 12 stones, and carry them over and leave them in the place where they will spend the night, that this may be a sign among you, that when your children ask their fathers in the time to come, saying, “What do these stones mean?” That you answer them,” these stones shall be a memorial unto the children of Israel forever (Josh. 4:1-7).”

God wanted this generation to pass on to the next generation their history! Community, how will this generation know what God has done; how will they know where WE come from if we don’t tell them? Tell them “Look where He brought us from.”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.