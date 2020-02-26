A delicious twist on a southern classic

One of my all-time favorite things to eat is mac and cheese. You can — almost — never go wrong. I’ve done regular baked mac, buffalo chicken mac and Philly cheese-steak mac but I was looking to do something different this time so I decided to try spinach and artichoke mac and cheese.

This was probably one of my best ideas to date. I love spinach and artichoke dip and, while browsing Pinterest, I managed to see the idea — so naturally I stole it and decided to do my own thing with it. By own thing I mean, instead of like creating a spinach artichoke sauce thing, I just bought a tub of spinach artichoke dip and put it in. That was a great idea.

This mac dish is definitely going to be on my top favorites from now on … it was so cheesy and creamy. It is also great re-heated the next day, as well.

While I bought the dip to throw into my mac, if you have a good at home recipe you like try that instead of store bought! I thought about trying to make my own but since I have never made it myself before I thought I’d play it safe with the store bought.

***

Ingredients …

2.5 cups of dried shell noodles

16 ounces of half and half

16 ounces of spinach and artichoke dip

6 ounces of parmesan

2 tablespoons of butter

2-3 tablespoons of flour

3 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon of garlic

***

Directions …

Turn the oven onto a high broil and cook the shells according to the package directions. While shells are cooking add butter and garlic into a medium size sauce pan. Once butter is melted add the flour and half of the half and half and whisk together until bubbly. Begin adding 3 ounces of parmesan and the remaining half and half until the mixture gets to a thick consistency with no lumps.

Drain shells and add to a baking dish. Add in the spinach and artichoke dip and mix thoroughly. Add the cheese sauce and the remainder of the parmesan cheese and mix together. Cover the top with a thin layer of breadcrumbs and add to the oven for 2 to 4 minutes until the top is golden.

Move to a plate and enjoy.

