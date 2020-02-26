Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 that unknown persons had stolen 25 electrical sockets, aluminum scaffold, and 25 sheets of sheet rock totaling $2,475.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 that someone had broken into the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Malloy Avenue reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 18 that someone had stolen $150 cash and Percocet tablets from him.

LAURINBURG — The Athlete’s Foot in Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Monday that three black male juveniles had come into the store and took four pairs of shoes totaling $800.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight on Wednesday on Wilson Street. The house was occupied by an adult female and three juveniles at the time of the incident. No one was injured and there was $100 damage to the property.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shelton McLean, 29, of South Caledonia Road was arrested on Monday for failure to appear out of Guilford County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Twanda McRae, 42, of East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear out of Moore County and outstanding arrest warrants out of Lee County for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. She was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Cureton, 40, of McKay Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. He was given a $1,000 bond.

