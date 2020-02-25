Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Laurel Hill woman.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey posted on Facebook on Monday asking anyone who has seen or may know the whereabouts of Miranda Davis to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Cpt. Mikey Woods told WLNC that the 30-year-old was last seen on Feb. 16 leaving her residence on Pate Street. She was reported missing on Feb. 22.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332, Ext. 6 or after hours call 911.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_davis.jpg