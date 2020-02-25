McInnis lauds RCC’s efforts in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College in Hamlet, said he is “quite proud” of the facility the college has been able to create in Laurinburg for students in and around Scotland County.

But there is also a caveat.

“We can’t do anything without partnerships,” he said. “We are thankful to the General Assembly, the local schools, governments, chamber and others.”

McInnis, who is also serving as chairman of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday, bringing with him “a lot of good news.”

“The biggest might be the bill passed for the multi-building campus in Scotland County,” he said. “There are now a lot of services there that will mean people don’t have to go to our main campus.”And now we have a real nice campus,” McInnis added.

He said the college is working with local employers to stay in tune with the labor market — then told a story from his early years growing up on a farm in Richmond County.

“I once asked my dad when he first realized I wasn’t going to become a farmer, and he told me it was when I was 3,” McInnis said. “I was grateful, though, to have grown up on a farm, because it taught me how to work.

“We’ve got to work harder nowadays to instill that need to work in young folks,” he added.

McInnis also boasted aboutthe Scotland Early College High School now at the former Covington Street School, which received an “A” from the state recently.

“We renovated that school and I promise you we will take good care of it,” he said. “It just shows we can make good use out of the resources available — it’s a lot of bang for the buck.”

McInnis also spoke about some of the programs at the college, which include newcomers like LPN, heating and air, and industrial mechanics.

“The demand for industrial mechanics employees across the region is almost as big as it is for nursing — there are 50 openings daily within a 25-mile radius,” he said. “The pay is strong and competitive and students can get the skills needed for those jobs after just 12 weeks, rather than two years.”

He went on to talk about the things that employers look for in areas they are considering a move to, or even to expand in.

“The availability of a qualified workforce is always one of the biggest questions,” McInnis said.

That led him to talk about a new program titled “Finish for the Future Campaign,” which focuses on getting local adults a degree.

“There are currently 4,974 adults aged 25 and above who do not currently have a high school diploma,” he said. “That’s 21% in Scotland County — and it’s an economic anchor around our necks that we are working to change.

“But we have the right people here in Laurinburg to assist students with their goals,” he added.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Points to Laurinburg campus as a prime example