Smart Start’s first BBQ plate sale

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families held a BBQ sandwich plate sale Tuesday to support its Early Childhood Center.

“The money raised today will help support our programs especially the new project which is the Early childhood Center located on Atkinson St.,” said Benny Cox, executive director of Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families.

By noon, plates were already flying out the doors.

“We’ve already made 200 deliveries, as well as fed a few eat-in and drive thru customers,” said Cox.

Plates included a BBQ sandwich, slaw, chips and a desert. Those that ate in were also given a drink for their meal.

“The BBQ is really good,” said Noah Barfield a customer who decided to eat in.

The Partnership has been working on the Early Childhood Center since September last year.

“We moved to the Executive Center on Atkinson Street and have 5,600 square feet allocated to create several themed rooms for young children to enjoy and learn,” Cox said.

Atrium Health has financed two rooms, one of which is a Teddy Bear Hospital.

“The small Teddy Bear Hospital will have a waiting room where children can pretend to be a receptionist, as well an exam room complete with an X-ray machine for those wanting to pretend to be a doctor,” said Cox.

There will also be a lending library and resource room that will be available to the public.

“I’d compare the center to the Discovery Center in Rockingham or other similar places,” said Cox.

The center is not open but should be soon.

“I’m hopeful for April,” said Cox.

The Early Childhood Center is located at 203 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

