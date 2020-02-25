Schools seeing discipline decrease

Satterfield Satterfield

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has seen a drop in the number of discipline incidents in the schools over the past few months.

Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Division Cory Satterfield spoke to the Board of Education on Monday at its monthly Committee of the Whole meeting on the discipline data to show what was going on in the school system.

“As the year has gone on, the number of incidents per month has gone down,” Satterfield said. “At some schools, they’ve really stayed consistent, so like South (Scotland) and Wagram are under 20 … Sycamore Lane (Elementary) had over 100 incidents in October but now they’re down to under 40.

“I think there’s a lot of good things going on,” he added.

At the elementary level, most of the schools didn’t reach 80 incidents in a month and the highest month of incidents for all schools, besides Sycamore Lane Primary and South Scotland, was October. But by January, all the schools were all under 45 incidents.

The secondary schools have also seen a drop in discipline incidents and all the schools, with the exception of Scotland High, saw under 200 incidents throughout the year. Scotland High saw high numbers in October and November, almost reaching 1,000. But in January, the school was well under 200 and, so far in February, the number is around 300.

“Let me tell you about Scotland High incidents — looking over the data, 69% of your total incidents were related to tardiness,” Satterfield said. “So if you take 69% away from what they have there, that’s a lot of issues with tardiness they have there that Dr. Obeda is trying to control out there.”

Board member Summer Woodside asked if tardys being discipline were typical, since it was in the attendance policy but not in the code of conduct. Scotland High Principal Larry Obeda was at the meeting and was able to explain how the policy works in the high school.

“Once they receive a fourth tardy, we bring the student in,” Obeda explained. “What we’ve tried to do is alleviate the pressure from the teachers in the past as of last year … the way we do it now is administration handles it, if the student walks in, the teacher keeps teaching and keys it in in PowerSchool.”

The board asked if tardys were part of the discipline for all schools and Satterfield explained that, at the younger ages, it isn’t the student’s fault if they’re late for school — while at the high school students can drive themselves and students are free to go to various areas in between classes.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Satterfield https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Cory-Satterfield.jpg Satterfield

Satterfield: ’… there’s a lot of good things going on’