Scotland County Re-Entry Program holding ribbon-cutting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Re-Entry Program will be cutting the ribbon at its new location on Thursday at the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

The program is designed to reach out to those being released from prison and tries to help them re-establish their life. They do this work in the hope of reducing crime and recidivism – or re-offending.

Originally the Re-Entry Program was administered under Robeson County as part of a tri-county effort, meaning Robeson County held the money. But towards the end of 2019, the Scotland County program received a grant through the Department of Public Safety to be able to stand on its own.

Now, the program is opening of the location at the Scotland County DSS office, located at 1405 West Blvd. in Laurinburg. The ribbon-cutting is sponsored by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m.