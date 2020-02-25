Jersey Mike’s kicks off 10th annual ‘Month of Giving’ in March

Two local charities are joining forces with 12 Jersey Mike’s Subs along the South Carolina’s Grand Strand and in Scotland County for the 10th annual “Month of Giving” campaign.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants to:

— Help 4 Kids/Backpack Buddies (10 Grand Strand area locations)

— Scotland Cancer Treatment Center through Scotland Memorial Foundation (Laurinburg and Pembroke)

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s locations will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the partner charities.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. “Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us, and make a difference in your community.”

For a list of participating restaurants in this area and for information on the charity partners, visit the charity listing by state.

Last year’s “Month of Giving” campaign raised more than $7.3 million for 200 local charities nationwide.