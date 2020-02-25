Maxton woman charged with break-in

RED SPRINGS — A Maxton woman already in the Robeson County jail was charged Monday with a break-in that occurred earlier this month.

Heather Lynn Locklear, of 5061 Mount Zion Church Road in Maxton, was charged with breaking-and-entering and larceny in relation to a Feb. 16 break-in at College Street residence, according to a statement by the Red Springs Police Department. Locklear was jailed on unrelated drug charges when the new charges were filed. She was placed under a $8,000 secured bond for the new charges.

Among items stolen from the College Street residence were three firearms and jewelry, according to the statement. Some of the jewelry has been recovered.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_web1_H.Locklear.jpg