Break-in

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen $5,000 of baseball equipment from the baseball field storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons busted a window to the residence and stole assorted jewelry, a 55-inch TV, 43-inch TV, computer, clothes and video game system totaling $6,200.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Roses Express on West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that a white female had come into the store and taken five yard rakes valued at $24 before leaving in a gold Mitsubishi Mountaineer

LAURINBURG —A resident of Stonewall Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen 42 hydrocodone pills from the residence. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tampa, Florida, reported to the police department on Friday that while staying at the Holiday Inn a Michael Kors watch and gold necklace totaling $900.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKenzie Street reported to the police department on Friday that a rear windshield to their vehicle was busted.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Covington Way reported to the police department on Sunday that $800 damage was done to their Ford Mustang convertible as someone cut the leather top.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Friday that they had witnessed an unknown black male running through their yard and a car on the street appearing to be shooting at each other. The witness had damage to their residence and vehicle.

Sexual assault

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a report from Todd Circle Friday that a 12-year-old female had been touched inappropriate by a family member. The investigation is on-going.

Fire

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a fire at Pineview Drive that occurred at 5 a.m. Monday morning. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire but resident made it out and the fire was put out. The home is a total loss and cause of the fire is under investigation.

