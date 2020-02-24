Police investigating shooting that injured two

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 400 block of Covington Street on Friday that ended with a vehicle accident.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, officers responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. and found a 2012 silver Mazda3 had struck a light pole and flipped, landing on its roof.

Inside the vehicle was the driver, 18-year-old Bridget Clark of McColl, South Carolina; passenger 19-year-old Antonia Wease of Laurinburg; and. in the backseat, were 18-year-old Charisa Boone of McColl, South Carolina; and Harlie Ashburn of Wallace, South Carolina.

“Clark was operating the vehicle on Covington Street when an unknown person wearing a dark hood began firing a gun at the vehicle,” White said. “Clark lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and hit a light pole.

“Ashburn suffered a wound in the knee from glass and Boone was shot in the left leg,” he added. “Both were treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and released.”

Power was lost in the area due to the accident, but electrical crews were dispatched and power was restored to the area.

The investigating into the incident is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

