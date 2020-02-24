93 voters cast One Stop ballots on Friday

LAURINBURG — A total of 93 registered voters in Scotland County wrapped up the first full week of One Stop Early Voting in Scotland County on Friday.

According to Dell Parker, executive director of Scotland County Board of Elections, 63 of those ballots cast were for the Democratic Party and 30 were for the Republican Party.

Through the first seven days of early voting for the March 3 primary election, a total of 781 ballots have been cast — 630 were Democrat ballots and 151 were Republican ballots.

One Stop Early Voting will continue through Saturday. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Voting is being done in the Board of Elections conference room located at the County Annex Building at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

According to Parker, the March 3 primary election will have three precincts merged.

The seven voting locations will be:

— Precinct 1, County Annex at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg

— Precinct 2, The Learning Center at 420 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg

— Precinct 3, Scotland Place at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg

— Precinct 4, South Fire Station at 1547 Hickory St. in Laurinburg

— Precinct 5, Gibson Fire Station at 6280 Gibson Road in Gibson

— Precinct 6, Laurel Hill Community Building at 14940 Church St. in Laurel Hill

— Precinct 7, Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram

Voting on primary election day will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parker said there will no requirement for voters to show a photo ID for the primary or general elections this year.

