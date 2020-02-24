Only hours left for sock drive

LAURINBURG — The community just never stops giving.

On the heels of hearing about a thief stealing 100 pairs of donated socks from Church Community Services last week, residents followed the lead of Aaron Hodge, who challenged the county to help replace those socks — and his challenge included a $100 donation.

That opened the hearts of many.

“Since Mr. Hodge’s challenge went public, we have seen several area residents stop by our office to help,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “There haven’t been any sock donations, but there have been a number of monetary donations — which will be turned into a lot of new socks for Church Community Services.”

On Feb 14, the newspaper’s three-week community sock drive came to a close and, on Monday, Feb. 17, more than 1,300 pairs of socks were handed over to Church Community Services.

The very next day, a Laurinburg police report stated that an unknown individual had broken into Church Community Services and stolen 100 pairs of socks.

That report sparked the challenge from Hodge — and sparked the newspaper to reopen the community sock drive.

“We agreed with Mr. Hodge that what happened shouldn’t be allowed to take away from an organization that tries to assist those locally who are in need,” Vincent said. “We can’t thank the community for stepping up again.”

So the sock drive was renewed, and will run through Wednesday this week.

New pairs of socks or monetary donations (checks should be made out to Church Community Services or “cash”) can be delivered to The Exchange office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All socks and money will be handed over to Church Community Services this week.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Screenshot_2014-11-12-20-39-46_1-1.jpg