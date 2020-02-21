ShroveTuesdaylooming

LAURINBURG — Shrove Tuesday is just days away and pancakes, as always, are on the menu.

Local churches host Pancake Day, Shrove Tuesday which is a traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Pancakes are associated with the day because they are a way to use up rich foods such as eggs, milk and sugar before the fasting season of the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter.

The word “shrove” is a form of the English word “shrive” which means to obtain absolution for one’s sins by way of Confession and doing penance. Thus, Shrove Tuesday was named after the custom of Christians to be “shriven” before the start of Lent.

Trinity Presbyterian Church located on Blues Farm Road will hold it’s pancake supper from 5a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They will serve pancakes, sausage and drinks – plates are $6 each or $10 for couples.

“The Men of Trinity Presbyterian Church are excellent cooks and know how to whip up the fluffiest pancakes in town” said Shannon Hamilton, administrative assistant for Trinity Presbyterian Church and Schools. “Trinity has been hosting our Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper for over 30 years.

“The Youth of the church will be the wait staff,” added Hamilton. “If you come and eat in, it’s all you can eat and your drink is included.”

St. David’s Episcopal Church will hold its Shrove Pancake Dinner on Tuesday in the Parish Hall, located on the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court. The cost is $6 a person and pancakes, sausage and baked apples will be served. A beverage will be served for those dining in.

“The church has been doing this for possibly 50 years, I’ve been participating for 30 myself,” said Carolyn Beranek, senior warden at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

“It’s a fun time because we get to spend time with those from the community that aren’t members of the church,” said Beranek. “Traditionally the men mix the batter and flip the pancakes while the women serve, but sometimes we reverse roles.”

Both events are dine-in or carry out.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Some area churchesset to serve pancakes