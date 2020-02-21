Police looking for larceny suspects

Police are looking for this woman who stole from Southeast Farm Equpitment on Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department Police are looking for this woman who stole from Southeast Farm Equpitment on Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department

LAURINBURG — Police here are looking for suspects in a larceny that took place at Southeast Farm Equipment.

Laurinburg police officers responded to the business around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Chris Young. According to the report, a blue GMC truck drove up and a woman got out, going to the door of the business and looking around before quickly going back to the truck.

The truck then drove around to the back of the business and loaded a haybale net wrapper valued at $400 before speeding off. An employee of Southeast Farm Equipment posted photos from the security cameras of the woman and the truck to Facebook in hopes of someone locating the woman.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is or about the incident is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Police are looking for this woman who stole from Southeast Farm Equpitment on Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SEFE.jpg Police are looking for this woman who stole from Southeast Farm Equpitment on Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department