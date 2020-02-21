County hoping for a good showing in 2020 Census

LAURINBURG — It’s all about the numbers.

The 2020 Census is about to take place and Scotland County residents have a chance to really make it count.

“Census data is used by the federal government in so many ways that benefit Scotland County,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer. “I have heard it said that the dollars don’t follow the need, they follow the numbers, meaning it is vitally important for everyone to fill out their census information.”

Scotland County can benefit from residents participating in the census in many ways.

“Some of the programs that census data is used for is Section 8 housing assistance programs, funding for schools through Title 1 and Title 2, as well as head start, unemployment insurance, small business loans, funds for highways and sidewalks, and grants for firefighters,” said Robinson.

These are just a few of the programs that benefit from accurate census data.

The 2020 Census is already having an impact in the area.

“One big impact right now is job creation. The Census Bureau needs employees from Scotland County and are actively recruiting through NC Works,” said Bryan Graham, director of Parks and Recreation, “Pay starts at $14.50 per hour.”

Residents may think their participation or lack thereof doesn’t affect the count, but it is the exact opposite.

“The Census Bureau estimates that, for every person not counted, it means that $1,650 per year will not be coming to that county,” said Robinson. “In the course of 10 years that is $16,500 per person. If just 1,000 people are not counted that means in 10 years Scotland County could have had an additional $16.5 million.”

The census provides valuable information for government agencies to make decisions on future expenditures and available resources.

“If we don’t participate, then we might not exist when resources are being distributed,” said Graham.

The census also benefits schools and nutritional services.

“Undercounts in other counties have caused overcrowding in schools as well as people not receiving nutritional services for the elderly,” said Robinson. “We don’t want that to happen here in Scotland County.”

An increase in the 2020 Census is vital for Scotland County.

“We continue to seek resources as leaders and the census provides valuable data for the next decade,” said Graham.

In addition, the data collected provides a map for the county.

“What areas may need high-speed internet?” Graham added. “Do we have an influx of residents moving to a new area of the county based on data collected? If so, we might have DOT concerns and roadwork expansion.”

Residents should expect to see census paperwork to start showing up as soon as March 12.

Organizers say it is important to know that the Census Bureau or census-takers will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties.

Residents should expect to be asked a few simple questions such as age, sex and the number of people who live in the home, including children.

There are three options for responding – online at 2020census.gov, by mail or by phone. Residents that don’t respond in one of these ways will be visited by a census-taker to collect the information in person. All data submitted online is encrypted to protect personal privacy.

The law requires the Census Bureau to keep everyone’s information confidential. By law responses cannot be used against those who respond by any government agency or court in any way.

The Scotland County Complete Count Committee will be hosting A Census Day event at Scotland County Memorial Library, located at 312 W. Church St., on April 1 during normal operating hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We will be there to help residents complete their census responses,” said Robinson. “They should bring their cards with them and we hope to have some food for those that attend.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_c8.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_c4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_c6.jpg

Local officials say it’s important thatScotland County get an accurate count