Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pinewood Park reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons stole their 2002 silver Toyota Tacoma valued at $4,500

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Community Drug on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had filled an oxycodone prescription for a person who has been deceased over a year. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Carlton Harden, 44, of Perk Street was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear out of Richmond County. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jennifer Fowler, 43, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substances. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jhyheim Lloyd, 18, of John’s Road was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female and communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Wyland, 42, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for a fugitive warrant out of Marlboro County. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Troy Jacobs, 23, of East Covington Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.

