100 pairs of socks stolen from Church Community Services

LAURINBURG — There is a bandit on the loose who, after some five-fingered work, now has almost a lifetime supply of socks.

On Monday, The Laurinburg Exchange was able to give more than 1,300 pairs of socks to Church Community Services — but that evening 100 pairs were stolen.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy While, Church Community Services reported to the department Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. that an unknown person had broken into the building on South Gill Street.

The suspect apparently unscrewed a window pane to gain access into the building and stole the socks, which were valued at $500. The thief reportedly took mainly black and white socks with some in assorted colors.

The community sock drive was run by The Laurinburg Exchange for about three weeks with donations coming from the community. Church Community Services runs a clothing closet which accepts all types of used items such as shoes, jewelry, and clothing. Some items needed the most are items that must be new and unused such as socks and undergarments.

Residents may shop at the closet twice a month at no charge.

Police are still investigating the incident — anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 910-276-3211.

