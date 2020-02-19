Belk restructures corporate office, cuts 80 positions

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Business restructuring has eliminated 80 positions at a department store’s corporate office in North Carolina.

Charlotte-based Belk Inc. confirmed the layoffs Monday, The Charlotte Observer reported. The restructuring had been announced last week, the company said in a statement.

Belk did not detail the types of jobs that were eliminated. Its statement said those affected by the layoffs will be offered severance packages and outplacement services.

Belk was founded in 1888 and became the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain. It was sold to a private equity firm in 2015, the newspaper reported.

In 2016, CEO Tim Belk announced his retirement, ending 128 years of family leadership of the company.