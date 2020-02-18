Scotland County School staff nominated for School Heroes

LAURINBURG — Seven Scotland County School faculty have been nominated as North Carolina School Heroes, with time still to nominate and vote.

Last year the North Carolina Lottery created the School Heroes program to give residents the opportunity to celebrate the educators and school employees who impact the lives of students every day. There will be 10 NC School Heroes chosen, which will each of them $10,000 and their school $10,000.

“We felt that North Carolinians really enjoyed this program last year, with 6,700 nominations and 2 million votes,” Van Denton, a spokesman for the lottery, told the News and Observer. “That’s great participation. We wanted to bring it back a second year, and we may consider making it an annual program.

The 10 winners last year included a mix of school staff from across the state – including a crossing guard, cafeteria manager, coaches, custodians, social workers and teachers. None, however, were from Scotland County.

“It’s always great anytime we’re able to recognize the fantastic people who are working public education,” said Scotland County Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds. “They’re making such a positive impact on these children’s lives that they deserve to be recognized and for an opportunity with shared rewards between staff and the schools is an added bonus.”

Voting and nominations will be open until March 15 and the winners will be announced on May 6.

Currently the staff nominated in Scotland County are from Laurel Hill Elementary, Marissa Lemmond and Hope Clark; from I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, LaTonya McLean and Angela Bisbee; from Sycamore Lane Elementary, Chiquita McNeill; and from Scotland High School, Meg Johnson and Bradford Rice.

To vote, visit www.ncschoolheroes.com.

