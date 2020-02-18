LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club was honored to have its district governor in attendance on Tuesday, and when he addressed the membership, he challenged them on a number of fronts.

Those challenges fell under the umbrella of a new vision statement by Rotary International that focuses on challenging members to make their club vibrant and create change.

“I’m not here to tell you what you should or shouldn’t be doing,” said Doug Wolfe, District 7730 governor who is based out of Newport. “But I hope you will connect with your community and around the world as you move forward.”

Wolfe said there are four goals he is passing on to the 50 Rotary Clubs in the district:

— Have fun: “If we aren’t having fun, what are we doing this for?” he said. “And be sure to try and create more family events that are fun.”

— Try something new: “If it doesn’t work, then move on from it — but at least you tried something,” Wolfe said.

— Grow Rotary: “The most important job for each Rotarians is to grow the membership,” he said. “Get out and be where the community is and be part of what it is doing.”

— Change someone’s life: “You’ll be surprised how something like this will make you feel,” Wolfe said. “And it can be something as simple as buying someone a cup of coffee.”

Wolfe added that, in order to make those four things happen, careful and strong planning is needed.

He also urged membership to support the Rotary Foundation, because contributions made will come back to help projects within the district.

“Last year, the district received $68,000 to use for grants within the district,” he said. “We get back 50% of the contributions made to the Foundation, and that money can do some really good things.”

Wolfe also touted the work Rotary International has done over the years to fight polio around the world. He said contributions to PolioPlus will be met 200% by the Gates Foundation.

“For every dollar you give, that Foundation adds $2,” he said.

Wolfe urged the membership to visit the Boys & Girls Home in Lake Waccamaw, where the district has sponsored one of the houses there and supported the facility since 1962.

“It’s a terrific facility and I urge all of you to visit the open house there in late March,” he said.

Before wrapping up, Wolfe emphasized the importance of changing someone’s life.

“Changing someone’s life can change your life, too,” he said.

