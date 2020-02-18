Mother Nature is at it again

LAURINBURG — Will it or won’t it?

That seems to be on the mind of many area residents as forecasters remain unsure about Mother Nature’s intentions later in the week. But as of Tuesday, the “S” word has been bandied about.

Some are hoping to see some of the white stuff — or even a lot of it.

“I just want to see some snow, but I’d love to see a couple of feet worth,” said Sharon Taylor of Laurinburg. “I’d love to see my boys have a chance to go sledding.”

Along with the potential for sledding or building snow forts comes the dangers.

“With snow usually comes ice, and ice is what can cause damage and make conditions less safe,” said Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

It isn’t quite time to be in a milk and bread panic, however it is a good idea to keep a weary eye out for any change in the forecast — because even the experts aren’t sure what might happen.

“Right now everyone should just stay tuned, stay current on the weather forecast and be ready,” said Nick Petro, a US National Weather Service meteorologist out of Raleigh.

Forecast models are showing that a light rain will move in from the south and possibly change to snow or mixed precipitation on Thursday evening.

“Right now higher precipitation is trending closer to the coast, but that could be any type of precipitation,” said Petro.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather is showing rain with a high of 42 and low of 30 in Scotland County on Thursday. The temperature is expected to plummet to the low 20s overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Winter weather safety should be considered and residents should prepare their vehicles and homes properly.

Weather.com gives several examples of items to keep in your pantry in preparation for winter storms. Items such as canned goods, crackers and peanut butter will last for a long time and can be stored until they are needed. Other items mentioned are fresh fruit such as apples and bananas because they do not require refrigeration.

Residents should also prepare for possible power outages.

“Residents should be careful when it comes to heating,” said McQueen. “Space heaters should only be ran for limited time frames and only when you are home to watch them. Residents should take this time to prepare and check their carbon monoxide detectors if they will be using any type of gas, fire places or kerosene heaters.

“And they should never bring generators, grills, or propane heaters indoors,” continued McQueen. “They should also be mindful of the placement of their outdoor generators. They shouldn’t be too close to the house because the fumes can make their way inside.”

Weather.com also mentions items such as waterproof matches, bags of sand and nonperishable food items that can be kept in vehicles.

Roadway conditions should also be monitored, and drivers should remember to keep an eye out for hazards such as black ice, down tree limbs and power lines.

“Drivers should be mindful of road conditions,” said McQueen. “Watch for standing water and black ice — especially on bridges, down limbs and power lines. The best way to be safe is prepare ahead of time and if you don’t have to travel, don’t.”

So will it or won’t it? Only that rascally Mother Nature knows for sure.

JJ Melton can be reached at 1-910-506-3169 or [email protected]

