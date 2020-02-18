Scotland High celebrates Black History Month

LAURINBURG — After a year of not having a Black History Month program due to Hurricane Florence damage, 16 students at Scotland High came together to show their classmates why the month is so important.

The program is the first event put on by the new African-American club CHOC which stands for celebrating history out of culture and there are more events to come for students in the future.

“As students, we want to be able to speak to the student body and let them feel out experiences,” said Johna Speller. “If we don’t have a black history program then no one is going to learn about ourselves and us as people.”

The program performed with either singing, stepping and more all telling a story with each scene and students in the audience were interacting as well.

“We have a great program and we’ve worked really hard on it,” said Halima Elbert. “A lot of blood sweat and tears went into this. It’s one of the best ones we’ve had in a while.”

Both girls spoke on the importance of being able to have the program and the club to speak on history that isn’t taught in schools — but also how they’ve enjoyed being able to collaborate with other students.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to collaborate with all these great, talented, smart people,” Speller said. “To go from writing it down on paper and dreaming it in our head to seeing it on stage is a really great accomplishment and I hope this will set off more black history programs every year so we don’t have a gap like we did recently.”

The students put on the program twice, once for freshmen and sophomores then again for juniors and seniors. Though there was a mishap with the first program, as a fire alarm was accidentally set off in the media center, it didn’t stop those performing from coming back for a second performance.

“Even with our interruption as Maya Angelo says ‘still we rise’ we’ll come back at the second performance even stronger than we did,” Speller said. “It’s unfortunate the ninth and tenth graders we’re able to see it all but we’re going to keep pushing.”

Principal Larry Obeda said the students had approached him about putting the program and the entire thing was put together by them.

“This program was created by the students,” Obeda said. “We’re here allowing our students to be creative and we want them to do it. This is their school and we want them to be involved and have input on the direction this school has going forward.”

The students will be performing the program again for middle schoolers during the NAACP ACT-SO at the talent show, with half the proceeds from the event going to the club.

