Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had broken into the residence causing $300 to a door and frame. The suspects stole a small TV and a keyring with keys.

MAXTON —A resident of Skyway Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a pair of ear buds and a $300 money order.

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had broke-into the residence by prying open a back door and back window causing $300 damage. Nothing was reported missing. There is a person of interest.

MAXTON — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen a Generac 6,500 watt generator and a Troy-Bilt chainsaw totaling $1,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had stolen a 32-inch TV and crossbow from the residence. There is a person of interest.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Gillis Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had stolen a Taurus 9mm handgun valued at $400. There is a person of interest.

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had stolen his Chevrolet Chevelle valued at $15,000. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jacinda Jacobs, 30, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $23,000 bond.

