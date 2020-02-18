Parks and Rec to host Fortnite tourney

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Fortnite singles tournament for those in the community.

The tournament is for ages 8 to 16 and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at noon at the Emergency Operations Center at 1477 X Way Road in Laurinburg.

The grand prize is a $100 GameStop gift card, while second and third place will also walk away with gift cards. The games will be one-on-one with a double-elimination bracket with no re-spawning.

“Esports is growing tremendously and we want to incorporate programming to include that group of people,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “It’s a great way to engage in social in-person interaction, rather than just playing at home.”

Maley encouraged the community to come out and watch the event as well, noting that there will be concessions available.

Fortnite has millions of players around the world and, recently, PlayVS has worked to make the game into a sport in colleges and high schools. The California-based start-up began in 2018 with a mission to bring Esports to high schools. Now, according to PlayVS, since launching more than 13,000 high schools joined the waiting list to get a varsity esports team.

For those interested in entering, the cost is $10 and you must pre-register by either calling Parks and Recreation or go online. The online link can be found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For information, contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

