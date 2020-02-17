Scotland Co. native appointed homeless service coordinator

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – In keeping with his promise to address the issue of homelessness in the city, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James recently announced the appointment of Marcus Laws to the position of Homeless Services Coordinator for the City of West Palm Beach

In this role, Laws will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the city’s Housing and Community Development homelessness initiatives in conjunction with community partners, city departments, local businesses and more. He will provide strategic guidance for resource allocation, ensure that homelessness concerns are addressed in a timely manner, and establish community connections to maximize HCD efforts.

Prior to his appointment as city of West Palm Beach Homeless Services Coordinator, Laws served as the outreach and engagement/Housing First supervisor at The Lord’s Place, a social impact agency serving homeless residents in our community. He has extensive experience as a counselor, housing coordinator, and psychiatric facility employee.

Laws earned his bachelor of science in psychology and criminal justice from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. He then earned his master of business administration in healthcare management from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“The issue of homelessness impacts just about every American city,” said Mayor James. “We are committed to addressing homelessness in a compassionate and strategic way. The addition of Marcus Laws to our team will make our efforts even stronger. On behalf of all of us at the city, I extend Marcus the warmest welcome to our team. I am confident that he will play a critical role in our strategic plan.”

According to Chassidy Laws, Marcus Laws’ sister, he was born in Scotland County to Carrie Laws (teacher assistant at Spring Hill Middle School) and Pastor Oliver Laws Sr . Marcus has five siblings, eight nieces and nephews, and is a great uncle to two. He is a 2003 graduate of Scotland High School.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_laws-2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_black_history_month.jpg