RichmondCC Gala scheduled for March 7

HAMLET – Richmond Community College will hold its annual Gala on Saturday, March 7, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The proceeds from this annual fundraiser support making college programs more accessible to more people in this region.

“This is one of the major events the College holds each year to support the many scholarships we make available to students,” said Hal Shuler, associate vice president of development. “Many of our students would not be able to afford college without financial assistance, so this event is a great way to help students who want to get an education and have a better life.”

Gala-goers will enjoy cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and entertainment provided by DJ Roberts Smith. The RichmondCC Foundation will also be recognizing its Distinguished Citizen of the Year, Sen. Tom McInnis. The senator has played a major role in securing funding and campaigning for more educational and workforce training opportunities in rural North Carolina, which has had a direct impact on RichmondCC.

Admission to the Gala is $50 per person. Businesses and organizations will also have the opportunity to support the college fundraiser through corporate sponsorship levels. Those sponsorship levels include:

· $1,000 – two complimentary tickets, red carpet photos and two seats at a table of eight

· $2,000 – four complimentary tickets, red carpet photos and four seats at a table of right

· $3,000 – Full table: eight complimentary tickets, corporate signage and red carpet photos

· $5,000 – Full table: eight complimentary tickets, corporate signage, red carpet photos and seating and company recognition on stage with Sen. Tom McInnis

“We have a limited number of tables reserved for sponsorships, so we encourage you to secure your sponsorship level as soon as possible,” Shuler said.

For information about the Gala or to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, call Shuler at 910-410-1807 or email [email protected]