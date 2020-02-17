Scotland County residents donated over 1,300 pairs of socks

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents stepped up once again, donating more than 1,300 pairs of socks.

“Socks are not something that we get a lot of,” said Arnetta Russell, an employee with Church Community Services. “People don’t always remember the small things.”

The Church Community Service’s Clothing Closet is a free service and is open to residents Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

“Ya’ll are gonna make me cry,” said Russell. “Just this morning I saw a gentleman come in the food pantry wearing only flip flops on his feet. He said it was all he had, so I ran to my desk and found a pair of socks, our last pair to give him, and then ya’ll called — this is great, just absolutely wonderful.”

The community sock drive was run by The Laurinburg Exchange for about three weeks.

The poverty level and homeless population in Scotland County is a growing concern.

“The poverty level is huge here, we have a homeless epidemic right now,” said Russell.

Community residents willing and able to donate are encouraged to do so. The Clothing Closet accepts all types of used items such as shoes, jewelry, and clothing.

Some items needed the most are items that must be new and unused such as socks and undergarments.

“We are in great need of hats, gloves, soap, toothpaste toothbrushes and deodorant,” said Russell.

Residents may shop up to twice a month and are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Anyone wishing to make donations can do so during operating hours. There is also a clothing drop-off box located outside of the Clothing Closet.

Alongside the Clothing Closet is the Food Pantry which is open to residents Monday thru Friday 8:30 A.M. thru 12:30 P.M. and they are in need of donations as well.

Residents select and bag their own groceries and are encouraged to bring their own bags and take only what will be used in their household. For homeless residents, special bags are prepared and often include additional items unique to their environment.

During normal operations non-perishable items are distributed on a first come first serve basis and quantities are limited per resident to ensure they are able to assist as many people as possible.

“We take any donations we can get as long as it is non-perishable items,” said Russell. We really need food items such as peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit — vegetables and pastas.

Every fourth Wednesday of the month the Food Pantry holds TEFAP — The Emergency Food Assistance Program. Typically the fourth Wednesday of each month, this government subsidized option is limited to low-income households.

“Usually during this time we are able to provide residents with frozen meats, cheese, eggs, vegetables, fruit, and canned goods,” said Russell.

Other programs the Food Pantry sponsors is Soup Friday and CFSP.

Residents can go every Friday to pick out up to twelve soups and a sleeve of saltine crackers.

The Commodity Food Supplement Program is typically the third Thursday of each month, this program is limited to Seniors (at least 62). Those interested in participating in this program must complete an application prior and may be placed on a waiting list. Currently, Church Community Services is serving up to 200 individuals thru this program.

JJ Melton can be reached at 1-910-506-3169 or [email protected]

