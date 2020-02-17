Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pineview Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into a storage room stealing two leaf blowers, a toolbox, hunting clothes and a motorcycle windshield totaling $1,400.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Music Master on US-15 reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a 3,000-watt amp valued at $700.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Friday that a black male had stolen $10 of children’s clothes from the store.

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply Plus at the Holly Square Shopping Center reported to the police department on Saturday that a backpack leaf blower and two pairs of Carhartt pants were stolen by a man who left in a Chevrolet Impala that had a stolen license plate.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Sunday that $100 damage was caused to the residence after someone busted out a piece of glass.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A Greensboro resident reported to the police department on Friday that they had agreed to buy an iPhone from the LetGo app and was supposed to be meeting the seller on Briarwood Drive. The seller had entered the car, pulled a handgun and took the $200 brought for the phone. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Octavia Henegan, 24, of Bennettsville, South Carolina was arrested Saturday for cyberstalking. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Misty Gardner, 37 of Richlands was arrested Sunday for an outstanding failure to appear out of Onslow County. She was given a $10,000 bond.

