Council to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG—The Laurinburg City Council will meet for its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The agenda for the night is light with only 10 items, including a delegation from Terry Parker on a ‘Tis the Season follow-up and a request from the Downtown Advisory Committee.

The request from the DAC is for $10,000 to be allocated to the downtown fund for retail promotion events and advertising.

There will also be an update on the Cedar Grove Cemetery and several tax related items.

Residents who have concerns can bring them to the council during the public comment period. Residents are given three minutes to address council at the beginning of each meeting.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers at the city hall on West Church Street.

