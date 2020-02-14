Break-in
LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a motor vehicle break-in at the Tobacco Store Thursday in the Walmart shopping complex. There was $2,800 taken from the vehicle and two 14-year-olds are suspected of the break-in. The two will face charges in juvenile court.
Fraud
LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons used his information to open a Verizon account and charged $2,000 to it.
Counterfeit
LAURINBURG — Scotland High School reported to the police department on Thursday that a student had passed a $10 counterfeit bill in the cafeteria. The student said they had gotten it as change from a store in Fayetteville.
Sexual Assault
LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a report from a resident on Thursday that an 11-year-old had been inappropriate touched. There is a person of interest.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Tasheem McNair, 27, of Maxton was arrested on Thursday for assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.