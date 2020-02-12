Eggplant pizza: An easy, customizable meal

Eggplant is one of my favorite vegetables and I love how many different ways you can cook it, especially when it involves cheese. So the other day I decided to cook something I hadn’t done in a long time — eggplant pizza.

I’m trying to work on doing at least two vegetarian dishes per week currently just to make sure my body gets the vegetables I tend to forget to eat, so this is one of my favorite options — but it doesn’t have to be vegetarian at all! The great thing about this is that it’s completely up to you what goes on it, from pepperoni, cheese, basil, tomatoes, whatever its your choice.

My person favorite is a tie between pepperoni and cheese with fresh basil. The fresh basil really gets me and I love having it in the summer time, since I didn’t have it this time around I just used dried basil which was still good but not as good as having the fresh stuff.

You can also choose your type of cheese that you want, while I mainly stick with mozzarella and sometimes mix it up with some parmesan I’ve seen some recipes use provolone and other cheeses.

While I’m not cutting back on carbs at all this is an easy low-carb option but I honestly just love the taste of the eggplant in place of the pizza crust.

Eggplant pizza is definitely one of the easiest recipes to make as well and only takes about 20 minutes to cook fully so for those who are busy it’s a great recipe and it heats up well the next day too so you can take your leftovers for a nice filling lunch.

***

Ingredients …

1 eggplant cut into 1-inch pieces

1 can of tomato sauce or pizza sauce

2 cups of mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 teaspoons of basil

2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 475 and place eggplant on baking sheet. Evenly coat with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Bake for 15 minutes.

Take eggplant out of the oven and turn it to a low broil. Top eggplant with sauce and Italian seasoning the begin with toppings. I just used the cheese and basil to cover each piece.

Place in the oven for 2 to 5 minutes watching it to make sure it doesn’t burn. Make sure cheese is melted then remove from oven and serve.