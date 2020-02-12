Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hamlet Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had broken into the residence stealing a refrigerator, cooking stove and building materials totaling $500. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a computer and Xbox system totaling $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Muse Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that jewelry, video games and a video game system had been taken from the residence. Quadrek Fields, 18, of Raleigh Street was arrested in connection to the break-in and charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their 1994 Cadillac and stole $3,000 worth of tools and NASCAR memorabilia. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Lauch Blue Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 5 that unknown persons had stolen a four-wheeler, dirt-bike, an AC unit and miscellaneous products totaling $1,650.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen his debit card, EBT card, bike and $85 in cash. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Tuesday the unknown persons had stolen their four-wheel walker.

Vandalism

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bunch Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 5 that unknown persons had caused $400 to the back window of her Toyota Camry.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Charlotte Street on Monday after a dumpster had caught fire causing $300 damage. It is unclear what started the fire.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Two separate Laurinburg residents reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had used their information to open an American Express account.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that he had gotten an email saying he had bought two TVs and if he hadn’t bought them to call a number. He called the number where he gave them his information then was told to get $10,000 of gift cards to send to an address. An employee at Walmart told him that it was a scam and wouldn’t let him buy the cards.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scottish Winds Apartments after it was reported that the small sign by the road had been lit on fire by an unknown persons. There was $20 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Eddie McKoy, 39, of Maxton was arrested Monday for assault on a female, second-degree trespassing, cyberstalking and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 53, of Hasty Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear out of Richmond County. She was given a $7,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Hunt, 35, of Gibson was arrested Monday for felony fleeing to allude arrest. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeffrey Wright, 18, of Charlotte was arrested Tuesday for felony larceny. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teasia Blakeney, 23, of Charlotte was arrested Tuesday for felony larceny. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Latoya Blakeney, 23, of Charlotte was arrested Tuesday for felony larceny. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jennifer Keenan, 44, of Deborah Drive was arrested Tuesday for contributing to the delinquency of a child. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shyheim Dease, 25, of Joy Street was arrested Tuesday for communicating threats and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

