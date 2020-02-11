Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department to hold raffle

LAURINBURG — Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department is holding its first-ever Outdoorsman Giveaway on May 2 and anyone could be the lucky winner.

In past years, the Scotland County Fire Association has held an event similar to this one — however, this year they have decided to pass the torch.

There will be plenty of entertainment for those who decide to attend the actual event.

“There will be bouncy houses for the children and music for entertainment,” said Kathy McCallum, member of Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department.

The top prize is a 2019 Toyota Tacoma.

“There are over 20 prizes to be won,” said McCallum.

Other prizes up for grabs are grills, cash and even a John Deer lawn mower.

Those who purchase tickets do not have to be present to win.

“We will contact you as soon as each ticket is drawn if you aren’t there,” said McCallum.

The event will be held at the Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department located at 27860 Aberdeen Road, Marston.

Tickets are available for purchase thru members of the fire department. For more information call 910-291-3119.

“On the day of the event bring your ticket and enjoy the event, food will be available for free for ticket holders or you can pay 10 dollars at the door and enjoy the event also,” said McCallum.

Tickets are $50 each.

JJ Melton can be reached at 1-910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_fundraiser.jpg