County faced severe weather Thursday and Friday

LAURINBURG — Storms roared through the south Thursday evening and into Friday as rain and wind caused heavy damages across North Carolina.

In Scotland County, the storm began to hit the area around 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain and wind. Scotland County Schools had an early dismissal in preparation for the storms with all students being released by 2 p.m. All after-school activities were canceled, as well.

Winds were between 15 and 20 mph on Friday, with gusts up to 50 mph, and a wind advisory was in place for most of Friday. Despite the flood warnings, tornado warnings and severe storm warnings, the county did not get hit by the worst of the storm.

“We had some trees down, some power outages and a fair amount of rain,” said Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond. “But we fared a lot better than other places in the state.”

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, less than 500 homes were still without power throughout the county. In the city of Laurinburg, several residents and downtown businesses were without power around 5 a.m. when the transformer was lost when a tree fell on the power lines. But crews had the power back up and running just over an hour later.

Throughout the county, residents might have noticed some standing water on roads or in yards, but that was the extent of the flooding in the area.

“We didn’t have any flooding or any road closures,” Hammond said. “There was some water standing on the roads and we have some water standing in driveways and in the ditches but with the wind, it should evaporate it pretty quickly.”

The city of Laurinburg is known to have areas flood anytime there is water and have been working with an engineering company to combat the issues but crews were hard at work Thursday and Friday clearing debris so the drains would work properly.

“We had our guys out clearing out the drains in preparation for the amount of rain,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “But our guys were back out this morning to work on our trouble areas.”

Nichols also credited the year-round tree trimming for keeping most residents lights on, since it is done to prepare for situations like this.

Scotland County avoids the worst of it