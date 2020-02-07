Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into his storage building and stole two bikes valued at $1,187.

LAURINBURG — The owner of a rental property on Peden Street reported to the police department on Thursday that several teenagers were seen in the backyard of the property and fled in the direction of Carolina Park. A brick had been thrown though the window, but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — First United Methodist Church on West Church Street reported to the police department that unknown persons had broken in, but nothing was reported missing.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodrun Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had opened an American Express account in his name. Nothing had been purchased through the account yet.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that around 4:30 a.m. she heard three gun shots outside her residence. When she looked outside she saw a gold color vehicle driving down North Main Street. There was an estimated $300 damage to the residence.

Disorderly Conduct

LAURINBURG — Police are looking into filing juvenile petitions for disorderly conduct on a 15-year-old Scotland High School student after he pulled the fire alarm around 11:30 a.m. Thursday bringing first responders to the school.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Clemmons, 32, of Kiser Road was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 33, of Bizzell Street was arrested Thursday for trespassing. She was given a $500 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_annacrime-2.jpg