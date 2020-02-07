Council talks crime analyst

LAURINBURG — Over the years, a hot ticket item has been brought to the City Council countless times is the option of a crime consultant, but 2020 has a slight change.

Over the years, various websites have listed Laurinburg in the top 10 of most dangerous cities in the state. In the past former Mayor Matthew Block, along with current Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans have pushed to bring in a crime consultant to help solve the crime issue in the city.

Instead of bringing in the one-time crime consultant, the idea is to have a crime analyst on the staff full-time for the police department. At Tuesday’s council retreat, Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams spoke on what exactly the analyst is and what they will do.

“The crime analyst will be able to be housed here,” Williams said. “They will be able to help with anything from our staff, if the council needs any type of numbers he can put together what trends are out there based on the zones out there. He can help us predict where the next crime could take place.”

Williams said it was critical for the Gang Unit and Detective Division to help with fighting crime. The council also asked about what upcoming items the police department might be needing during the upcoming budget year.

“This year I’d like to look at a fingerprinting machine,” Williams said. “It’s time for us to move forward on being able to communicate with the state through our fingerprinting … the Sheriff’s Department has had it for some time now, but there were other pressing needs for our department.”

Over the past few years the police department has replaced vests and other liability issues, as well as getting tsunami cameras to help catch criminals as well as stopping them.

Williams also had Assistant Chief Terry Chavis and Capt. Chris Young speak on the preliminary numbers of traffic violations and crime statistics from the 2019 year, though the official state report has not been released yet.

Once the numbers are released it will show where the city falls in comparison to other cities across the state.

