Board of Elections hopes to update voting equipment

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections met Thursday to view the newest NC certified election equipment.

Two vendors, Elections Systems & Software and Hart Intercivic came to present and demo their products. No decisions on the equipment has been made at this time. The board will discuss its decision further at the next meeting.

The county has not purchased voting equipment since 2006.

Residents following the situation in Iowa need not worry about the upcoming elections.

“I understand the voters in NC being concerned in reference to the situation in Iowa. However, the voters in Scotland County and the state of NC should not worry,” said Dell Parker, director of the Scotland County Board of Elections.

Iowa voters’ results were delayed after Jan. 27 voting. According to Vox.com, technical difficulties caused significant delays in reporting the results.

A smartphone app appeared to be partly to blame for the confusion. The app was designed to help precinct chairs send the results to the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters. Reports that volunteers were unable to download or properly use the app were reported. Many volunteers had to contact the state party by phone to report results, and some of those were on hold for indefinite time frames.

“We do not use any type of app or the internet at all,” said Parker. “Also, prior to each election all 100 counties are required to perform logic and accuracy testing on all equipment that will be used for the Election. As part of the logic and accuracy testing, we complete a mock election with the State Board which includes testing of all aspects of the election including reporting results.”

Voters will go to the polls next for the March 3 primary, and One Stop Early Viting opens next week.

JJ Melton can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

