Optimist hears about SHS baseball

LAURINBURG — For the sixth time, Scotland High School Baseball coach Chad Hill spoke to the Optimist Club about the upcoming season.

Hill spoke to the club Thursday about the upcoming season, which begins on Feb. 12 with tryouts, and about starting last year 1-4 only to make a comeback.

“First time in 14 years as a head coach that I couldn’t sit up there at the whiteboard and give you a starting line up,” Hill said. “Sometimes guys at church ask me, ‘how you guys going to be this year’ — some Sundays I’m like I think we have a chance of being really good. Some mornings I wake up and I’m like I’m really nervous.”

He added the team this year is showing a lot of hard work and dedication already just in the offseason by hitting the weight room and through scrimmages.

“The collective ninth- through 12th-graders are unbelievable kids,” Hill said. “They maximize and squeeze out every ounce of potential that they have.”

This year Hill expects around there to be 40 trying out for the team next week and isn’t sure who will be on the roster as already injuries have begun occurring.

“Last night we’re scrimmaging and we have three injuries at one plate,” Hill said. “Ball is hit to the third baseman, third baseman kind of tweaks his back, throws it to the first baseman who breaks his hand and then the guy running already had a shoulder injury from football and gets hit in the shoulder.”

Hill said he hopes the starting score will be better than last year but that he didn’t do the team any favors with the kickoff of games.

“Last year we started out 1-4 and I kind of had to lie to y’all and tell you it was all going to be OK,” Hill said. “I had to lie to myself, I definitely had to lie to the kids and tell them that we’re 0-4 but we’re going to make the playoffs. I don’t know if I believed it. But they fought last year and came all the way back.”

Hill ended it with thanking the Optimist for everything that the club does for local kids as a parent and a coach.

“From a parent’s perspective, thank you guys for all that you do,” Hill said. “You guys are awesome, you impact a lot of lives with your volunteer services. As a head coach, I appreciate it but as a parent, I appreciate it so much.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Coach Chad Hill reliveslast season’s comeback