Fish, fellowship at Saint Mary Catholic Church

LAURINBURG — Saint Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg fed the masses on Thursday with its popular fish plate sale.

The event is put on by the Knights of Columbus of Saint Mary Parish.

“It’s fun, it’s excellent and I think it’s some of the best fish in the county,” said the Rev. JaVan Saxon, pastor of Saint Mary Catholic Church.

Church volunteers, as well as some community volunteers, take time out of their day six times a year to help make the sale a success.

There is a lot of work that goes into this type of fundraiser, but the smiling faces of the volunteers make it evident that they enjoy the fellowship.

“It’s our pleasure,” said Nancy Reaichner as she poured a glass of tea for a customer.

The money raised contributes to local charities such as Special Olympics and the Night to Shine event, and helps support the needs of the church.

“It’s important to help the charities that we can, to help make a difference and to help the church with maintenance, bills and upkeep,” said Saxon.

Those who wanted to partake in the plate sale were able go inside and enjoy the meal along with fellowship.

“It’s a three-fold blessing,” said Saxon, “The most important to me is the fellowship, not just between members of the parish but with members of the community as well; it helps build relationships with others, and that’s important for a small church and a small community.”

Those who are not able to stay and eat were welcome to take advantage of th drive-through service.

Saxon said that, on average, the fish fry produces and sells around 800 plates.

Saint Mary Catholic Church is located at 800 S. Main St. and usually holds the plate sale on the first Thursday of the month, the next being held on March 5.

The fish fry is open to the public from 11 a.n. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

