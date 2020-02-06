City talks recreation, again

Rainer - Evans - Adams -

LAURINBURG — The topic of a city-run recreation center made its way back to the table at Tuesday night’s City Ccouncil Retreat.

The topic was brought up by Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans, who noted she ran on a campaign of bringing a center to the city and was voted in on the topic.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people in the community and even had new people come up to me,” Evans said. “They like Laurinburg, but the only problem that they have is there isn’t enough free recreation for citizens in the city.”

Evans asked for a survey of the land the city owns that may be suitable for a recreation center to begin the project, even with the help of the county.

“We take over the center, if we need to add charges or something, it will be the city’s center,” Evans said. “Whatever rules or regulations need to be put in place would be put in place by the city.”

Councilmember Don Rainer agreed, but added while he knew the topic had been brought up before, he wasn’t exactly sure where the city stood with the idea.

“There was a plan for a recreation center to be built at the Morgan Center in the city of Laurinburg,” said Councilmember Mary Jo Adams. “The county would build it and we would support it. There was a sales tax referendum that would help pay for the maintenance, but that was soundly defeated by the citizens of Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Adams added now Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham has begun to renovate and refurbish the current parks for the community.

“There is a desperate need for recreation facilities in Scotland County,” Rainer said. “With some of the students and kids, they have nowhere to go and nothing to do … District 1 is one of the worst sides of town, the kids walk the streets all the time with nothing to do and even complain … at least have the school gym open for these kids to go play ball.”

Rainer added at Jaycee Park the fence and baseball field had been taken away, giving the children nothing to do around the area anymore and the parks have been shut down and left to grow over.

“You’ve let the grass grow in the parks in the city limits where the kids live, so where do you expect them to go?” Rainer said. “They don’t have no gyms, it’s 100 degrees and you can’t even open any gyms. It’s a poor excuse. Wagram has a recreation center, but the city of Laurinburg has nothing.”

He added with a recreation center and more parks in the community, it would give children more to do and would keep them off the streets.

“Low-income neighborhoods … half of them have a single parent,” Rainer said. “You have to get to Optimist Park from a single parent because it’s the only place to play ball.”

Mayor Jim Willis asked about the four baseball fields at the Morgan Center, which is at the center of the entire county and in the city limits, but Rainer asked how they would get there.

The council was in agreement to bring Graham to one of the upcoming council meetings to discuss the parks projects and answer questions from the council.

