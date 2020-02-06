City’s annual Citizens Input Session is Feb. 25

LAURINBURG — Mayor Jim Willis and City Council members will hold the annual Citizen Input Session on Tuesday, Feb.y 25, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the City Hall and Police Department, located at 303 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

All residents are encouraged to attend and provide input on city services, which will be used to develop the fiscal-year 2020-21 budget that begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2021

Those who cannot attend may email comments and ideas to City Manager Charles D. Nichols III at [email protected] or mail them to his attention at City of Laurinburg, P.O. Box 249, Laurinburg, NC 28353.