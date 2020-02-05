Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Fieldcrest Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30 that someone had broken into the residence and stole a 50-inch TV valued at $400.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a gas heater, leather clothes, power tools, a 32-inch TV, an indoor TV antenna, a stereo system, extension cords, a weed eater, a pair of sunglasses and a pair of safety glasses totaling $1,585.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a PS4 controller, jewelry, cologne, fabric softener, pine power cleaner and a silver chain totaling $140 along with $60 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pedan Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into the residence through a window and damaged two interior doors totaling $300.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hound Dog Run reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30 that someone stole a handgun valued at $250 from her.

MARSTON — A resident of Sandridge Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30 that unknown persons had stolen two four-wheelers totaling $11,000

MARSTON — A resident of Doe Run Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30 that someone had stolen a shotgun and a revolver totaling $600.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber gun valued at $350 was taken from him.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $10 damage to her door after trying to break-in to the residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Randy Spencer, 35, of Cordova was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

