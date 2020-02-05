City has begun cemetery cleanup

LAURINBURG — Those who have left items at one of the city cemeteries after the holidays may find they are no longer at the gravesite of their loved one.

On Monday, the Cemetery Department began cleaning up the Hillside Cemetery, Old Hillside Cemetery and Cedar Grove — all had the items such as Christmas trees collected from across the area.

“We pick up everything that isn’t in the ordinance for the cemetery,” said Cemetery Supervisor Tim Pierce. “All kinds of things begin to pile up which makes it hard for us to keep up with maintenance in the spring.”

The cemeteries all have ordinances that require items to be in a vase at the gravesite, but during the holidays the ordinance isn’t enforced so people can bring items to celebrate with their loved ones.

“We didn’t pick up everything, just the items that are sticking up and would get in the way,” Pierce said. “But we will have everything else picked up before Easter.”

For those who might have had items taken off the grave, Pierce said that at the cemetery shed there is a pile of the items that families can come get rather than let it be thrown away.

For information, contact the Cemetery Department at 910-276-8324.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]