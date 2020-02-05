Two teens arrested after robberies, shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police in North Carolina’s largest city have detained two teenagers who’ve been hospitalized after a chaotic series of crimes that included robberies, shootings and the crash of a stolen car.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police statement says it apparently began early Tuesday when the teens tried to steal a woman’s car and were confronted by her husband. The suspects drove off but then returned and shot up the husband’s car. The husband wasn’t hurt, but his car was hit by bullets, police said.

About 15 minutes later and about three miles away, police got another 911 call: Two people had pulled up behind another vehicle and a mask-wearing suspect got out with a gun, only to be shot at by the driver. One of the suspects then fled, and police chased the stolen white Camry until it crashed into a tree.

Meanwhile, police searching for the second suspect in the earlier incidents were called to a third attempted robbery and shooting. A 17-year-old allegedly took that woman’s keys at gunpoint and was confronted by her husband. Neighbors then came out with their own guns and ordered the teen to drop his weapon. One then shot him when he refused, police said.

Both the 17-year-old and the driver, who is a felon, are expected to recover and will be arrested once they can leave the hospital and detectives complete their preliminary investigation, the statement said.